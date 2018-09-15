These 7 ways help you to control your anger

Web Desk: Anger is a natural and reflects your inner state. Sometimes, it drags you into a dangerous situation and also creates stress and problems in relationships with colleagues, relatives, friends and the outside world.

Have a look at the 7 effective ways that will help to manage your anger.

Write down the reason of your angriness and then destroy them

Write down every reason you have to be pissed and frustrated as it will release your immense tension then throw it into dustbin or destroy it.

Get some form of love

Hugging your friend can easily help you manages your anger, eases stress and annoyance.

Chew gum

Scientifically, chewing gum can help you get through terrible hostility toward everybody around you. By actively moving your jaw, the face muscles slowly release tension.

Run

Run a mile, walk for around 20 minutes or do push-ups, all these things will help your brain produce endorphins, happiness hormones.

Sing song

Singing reduces your great amount of stress and anger. Enjoy singing your favourite songs with as much power as you can.

Eat some crunchy

Eat something crunchy when you’re feeling particularly mad at something. Listening crunchy sounds is a mental relieving.

Stand near a plant

Being near a plant for around 10 minutes, it will fill your brain with much needed oxygen. It will also make you think clearly and help you to get rid of your anger.

Source: Brightside