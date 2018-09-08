These 5 foods can protect your lungs from air pollution

Web Desk: Air pollution not only damage you from outside but it can also affect body’s inner wellness especially impacts our lungs. Our air is getting polluted day by day, therefore you must need to keep lungs safe. Eating certain healthy foods can neutralize the effects and keep you healthy.

Leafy Vegetables

The chlorophyll present in leafy vegetable is a great detoxifier and helps in filtering the blood.

Green Tea

Green tea is rich in antioxidants that helps to boost heart health, and can be used as a shield against cancer and remove fluid from the lungs. It also losens mucus from the lining of your lungs.

Apple

It is well said that an apple a day, keep the doctor away. As it contains vitamins and flavonoids, it maintains respiratory system and prevents development of lung disease.

Turmeric

This spice has anti-inflammatory properties that can cleanse your lungs.

Berries

Berries like blackberries, blueberries and raspberries are known as antioxidants loader. It reduces risk of lung cancer and infection.

