There will be no compromise on Pakistan’s national security, integrity: Shehryar

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi says there will be no compromise on Pakistan’s national security and integrity.

Talking to media in Islamabad today, he said uplifting Balochistan is the top priority of the government.

Talking about his recent visit to Balochistan, Shehryar Afridi said we are planning to meet tribal elders of the province very soon because to convey them that there is no difference between you and me.

He said various sects have offered joint prayer in Balochistan, which shows sectarian harmony in the province and the media should highlight this aspect as well.

Regarding anti- encroachment drive in Islamabad, the Minister of State said violators will be dealt as per law and no leniency will be shown in this regard.

Replying to a question, Afridi said Prime Minister Imran Khan had clearly announced his support for lawful demands of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement Chief Manzoor Ahmad Pashteen.