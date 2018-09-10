The story of hijab-wearing bodybuilder is an inspiration for all girls

Web Desk: A 23-year-old Majiziya Bhanu from India compete in the women’s segment of the Mr Kerala competition earlier this year, which was won by her. She was the first hijab wearing participants in the event, reported NDTV.

Majiziya has proved that hijab is not a hurdle to step in any field. She believes that if a woman is free to show her body, then she should be free to hide it.

She said, “I feel proud to wear the hijab, which is a part of my identity. It doesn’t limit me in any way but gives me dignity and strength.”

“In the initial days, men used to stare at me as I had my hijab on. But soon they realised that I was as serious as them in my workouts. Then all the eyes disappeared,” Ms Bhanu told IANS.

In just 2 years, she has transformed herself from being an ordinary dental student to a local celebrity. Thrice she has been selected as the strongest woman of the sate by the Kerala State Powerlifting Association.

There was no sporting facility in her village, which made her to travel sixty kilometers by train after her dental classes. “I used to return around 9 pm. Initially, it was tough, but I slowly gained the confidence to travel alone and, eventually, it became a part of my routine,” said the final year dental student.

“I hail from a very orthodox village here and my parents agreed to let me pursue my passion of bodybuilding.”

She said, “Many young girls and women have started coming to me to seek advice on what needs to be done as they also want to do what I am doing. Now there is a gym in my village itself.”

Next month, Ms Bhanu is all set to participate in the World Arm, Wrestling Championship 2018 in Turkey.