Terrorist attacks decreased by 22 percent in Pakistan: US report

NEW YORK: US State Department on Thursday has issued its annual Country Reports on Terrorism for the year 2017.

According to the annex of statistical information, in 2017, the total number of terrorist attacks reported in Pakistan decreased 22 percent, and the total number of deaths decreased 11 percent; however, the total number of people injured increased six percent in comparison to 2016.

“Perpetrator deaths comprised nine percent of all deaths in Pakistan in 2017, compared to 24 percent worldwide.

The decline in the number of terrorist attacks was particularly steep in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh provinces, where attacks decreased by more than 85 percent since 2013,” it stated.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the number of deaths caused by terrorist attacks declined 89 percent since 2013, commensurate with decreasing numbers of attacks, the report revealed.

Fifty-nine percent of all attacks took place in five countries (Afghanistan, India, Iraq, Pakistan, and the Philippines), and 70 percent of all deaths due to terrorist attacks took place in five countries (Afghanistan, Iraq, Nigeria, Somalia, and Syria), it concluded. —NNI