Talal challenges disqualification in contempt case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Talal Ch has on Thursday filed a petition against his disqualification in a contempt case.

The petition was filed by Talal’s legal counsel advocate Kamran Murtaza.

Talal, in his petition, urged the court to annul the verdict because it was announced without proving accusations in the court.

Talal alleged that the Supreme Court gave importance to prosecution’s arguments and ignored those of defense.

Talal Chaudhry had been disqualified for five years in contempt of court case by the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) on Thursday.

Chaudhry was convicted of contempt of court and sentenced until the rising of the court. A fine of Rs100,000 was also imposed on him.—NNI