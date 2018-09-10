Strengthening information service imperative to win war of narratives: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: The Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said that strengthening information service is imperative to win war of narratives.

He said this while chairing a meeting with Information Group Officers in Islamabad.

He said government is committed to support and strengthen institutions and enabling them to discharge their professional duties relying on their inner strengths and in line with the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan

He also urged the officers to dedicate all their energies to promoting and projecting the narrative of the state across the world through their public relation skills by utilizing various mediums.

Fawad Chaudhry asked officers to focus on harnessing their abilities to use modern tools of publicity, particularly digital media.

He said films and dramas are one of the vital mediums to promote and project the core values of any society and they must be utilized to create a feel good factor in the society.

He also assured the officers of his full support and reiterated that matter of career prospects of Information group officers would be taken up at the highest level including in the task force, headed by Dr Ishtar Hussain.

Later on, Principal Information Officer Shafqat Jalil gave a detailed presentation to the Minister with regard to functioning and working of press Information department.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Information and Broadcasting through letter to Chairman Pakistan Broadcasting Association Mian Amir Mehmood, asked to play its due role in resolution of the issue of non-payment of salaries to journalists and media workers within one week.

He said the ministry has received a number of complaints from working journalists and media workers regarding non-payment of emoluments by employers, including some renowned media houses. He said the Supreme Court has also taken up this issue.

The Minister said welfare of media workers is the collective responsibility of the ministry and media representative bodies like PBA.

He assured his full cooperation with regard to resolution of any issue between working journalists and media owners.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain also chaired a meeting at the Institute of Regional Studies in Islamabad on Monday.

Addressing the meeting, he said growing complexities of national and regional issues need broadening of area of research. He also stressed the need for including more regional countries for updated research.

He said governments need concise information and quality analysis on national, regional and international issues.

The Minister said government would like IRS to rise as an effective policy advocate institute and directed the concerned authorities to further ameliorate the quality of publications as it is the mean to transmit information and ideas.

He also urged the Institute to devise a mechanism for effective monitoring of social media of the entire region including SAARC, Central Asia, South East Asia and West Asia, as it would enable them to obtain data for research and analysis.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain also directed IRS to maintain close liaison with the external publicity wing of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to make concerted efforts to promote and project the image of Pakistan at International level.

Meanwhile, delegations of Jehlum Bar Association and Dawat e Islami also called on the Minister for Information and Broadcasting in Islamabad.

Talking to the Bar delegation, he said lawyers are playing a critical role for dispensation of justice. He said bar and bench are important pillars of the justice system.

The Minister said legal fraternity’s role for the supremacy of rule of law and the Constitution is unforgettable. He said being a lawyer, he is aware of the problems faced by the legal community and he will play his due role for resolution of these problems.

While talking to the Dawat e Islami’s delegation, the Minister appreciated role of the organization in promoting Sunnah of the Holy Prophet [Peace Be upon Him]

He said the organization is performing the sacred duty of preaching Islamic teachings through sincerity and good character.

Fateha was also offered for the departed soul of the sister of DI Ameer Ilyas Qadri. The delegation presented a copy of the magazine Faizan-e-Madina to the minister.