Statement of Indian Army Chief exposed Indian designs to world: Shahbaz

Lahore: President PML-N and opposition leader in National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif says aggressive and irresponsible statement by the Indian Army Chief has exposed Indian designs to the world.

In a statement, he said international community should immediately take notice of New Delhi’s threatening posture.

He said, “Pakistan’s unwavering patriotic forces always stood steadfast to defend the country with full might and fury against unprovoked aggression.”

“Pakistani nation also stands united with their intrepid military against the cowardly threats,” Shahbaz added.