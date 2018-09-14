SRK saved a man’s life in Syria without being involved

Web Desk: Syria is in the news for the war that had intensified on the roads and affected the common public too. But there are many dominated areas where common people can roam around, but not without some pain.

Recently, an Indian journalist gives his first hand experience at how Bollywood, mainly Shah Rukh Khan and till an extent Ambitabh Bachchan and his family, helped him out the trouble, reported DNA.

“When I would say that I’m an Indian, the reply would be, “Oh you come from Hind.” That would not end the conversation. Out of 100 times I was stopped, 90 percent of the soldiers said, “Give my regards to Shahrukh Khan or we love Shah Rukh Khan.” Even Katrina Kaif, Karishma Kapoor and Amitabh Bachhan came up during the conversation.

He told them the name of Amitabh Bachchan’s son. His name, his equation with Aishwarya Rai. He had also used my encyclopedic knowledge of Stardust, Gladrags and Filmfare to the best effect.

When Syrian army personnel came to enquire at the check point, he would say Shah Rukh Khan and they would smile and ask him to go ahead.