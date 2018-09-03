Special program for street children to be introduced: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Education and Technical Training Shafqat Mahmood has said a special program for street children and standard curriculum for entire country will be introduced.

Talking to World Bank’s Country Director Patchamuthu Illangovan in Islamabad today,he said Pakistan is currently facing various challenges in education sector and the Government is fully committed to resolve them.

Shafqat Mahmood said there is also the challenge of providing Quality Education and removing discrimination in education system and Skill development.

Country Director World Bank appreciated the steps Pakistan intends to take for promotion of Education and offered World Bank help and support in this regard.