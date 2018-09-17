SpaceX sending people on a tour around the moon

Web Desk: SpaceX, an American aerospace company which gives space transportation services, is now sending paying customers on a tour around the moon, maybe at the end of 2018, reported India Times.

The company says it will announce the name of its clearly rich passenger and hopefully when they will fly, but has not yet revealed any details surrounding the historic flight.

SpaceX disclosed that paying customer will be flown on its monster BFR (Big Falcon Rocket) out to space, swing around the Moon, and return.

Elon, it’s you, isn’t it? 😂 — Taylor Harris (@AntVenom) September 14, 2018

CEO Elon Musk just tweeted a Japanese flag emoji, which may indicate that passenger’s nationality.

A giant rocket SpaceX is a combination of rocket and spaceship that allegedly take human to the Moon and Mars.

Earlier, SpaceX had announced plans to send two passengers around the Moon on the Falcon Heavy, saying it would happen near the end of 2018.