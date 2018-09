KARACHI: The Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah inaugurated on Saturday the Centre for Autism Rehabilitation and Training Sindh in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar area.

The centre has a capacity of 300 children and so far, 200 children have already been registered.

According to Murtaza Wahab, the adviser to the chief minister on law, it is the biggest autism centre in South Asia. He announced the inauguration on Twitter. —NNI