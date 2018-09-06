Social media users lauded Pakistan Army on Sept 6

ISLAMABAD: Social media users on September 6 lauded Pakistan Army martyrs for their unforgettable sacrifices in 1965 by sharing heartfelt Posts and sad Quotes on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

A report aired by a private news channel said, social media has become an increasingly vital tool for the Armed Forces in the on Defense day, not only in order to reach out to a wider and younger audience globally for recruitment and information purposes but to pay great tributes to Pak Jawans.

Using the Tweets shared expressions of solidarity, grief and deep sadness as well as pride at the soldiers’ heroism.

Some Users said “we are proud for our Brave soldiers and today, overall was a heart wrenching day for Pakistanis”.

A day to remember the sacrifices of Pak Jawans, Asad Umer a student said.

“My heart goes out to all the families that lost their sons, brothers, fathers, husbands on September 6,” said another twitter user Hina Aslam.

The nation salutes to Martyrs who gave their today for our tomorrow, Nadia Ali a B.com student shared a post on twitter.

“Let’s remember our heroes , It’s a day to show enormous love for those who sacrificed them for our comfort and safety, a day to promise our self that we will be ready to do anything for this land that’s colored with blood of our million martyrs,” Aryan Mushtaq on Facebook share a post.

Defense Day 6 September, a day to tribute brave soldier who gives their blood to this soil, Sadia Noman a true spirit Pakistani share a post on Instagram said.

Defense Day reminds us the countless sacrifices of our brave martyrs who smashed all the evil plans of enemy. We salute to every mujahid who fought for this sacred land, a Wahab Riaz on Twitter post.

Muhammad Saqib, on Facebook post shared, Celebrate national defense day with the army. Once again special thanks to those who sacrifice their today for our tomorrow.

The brave nation of Pakistan Salutes heroes who laid their lives for our beloved country and nation, a renowned Actor shared a post on Instagram.

A group of University students also shared a heartfelt post on twitter said, Some memorable pictures from 1965 war, we salute our brave soldiers who fought for the nation. “Pakistan Zindabad ” Defense Day.

We are proud of our armed forces & their sacrifices in defending the country’s sovereignty with valour & unparalleled examples of chivalry! pays homage to the martyrs for their sacrifice & wishes the nation a very happy Defense day .

A political official web account shared “Think not of those who are slain in God’s way as dead. Nay they live finding their sustenance in the presence of their Lord”.

No nation could be as proud of their Army then the people of Pakistan! May Allah bless our armed officials and give them more strength for the safety of Pakistan, said a Journalist on post.

Shaheeds are not dead they are living in better state than us, their sacrifices are rewarded much better than we can think and they are chosen one, not everyone is awarded with status of shaheed, Omair Javed on Facebook group shares.

Pakistan veteran batsman Mohammad Hafeez told everyone why the nation celebrates Defense Day by sharing this post said, A true nation always celebrate their National days with a promise 2 work harder & keep the integrity high #PakistanDefenceDay. Stay blessed.

Shahid Afridi official page on Twitter shared Long Live Pakistan #PakistanDefenceDay.

Sana Mir shares, let’s be better Pakistanis for all the martyrs, their families and all soldiers who are fighting against terrorism for Pakistan.—APP