Sleeping with a fan on is unhealthy for you

Web Desk: It’s hard to sleep when it’s hot. Air conditioners and fans are the rescue in hot weathers. But fan can cause you health problems. If you find yourself waking up with sore muscles, it may be because you’re sleeping too close to your fan.

Fan circulates dust which causes different types of allergies. Anything that causes rapid air movement, including fan can evaporate moisture from your mouth and nasal passages and make them dry. Also people prone to dry skin may get acne breakouts, from the high and steady blast of air all night. Dirty fan blades can circulate harmful dust particles around the room that trigger allergies.

If you use fan for the air it is good, but keep it at a safe distance from yourself and don’t let it directly blow on you. Fans are safe to use in most cases, but if you find yourself waking up in the morning with stiff muscles, dry skin or allergies, you should know that it might be your fan.

Source- Live Science