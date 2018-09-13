SKR is Marvel’s top choice for Indian content

Web Desk: Marvel has successfully developed a huge fan base world-wide especially in India. A senior Marvel studio has recently disclosed that they could be looking at producing content based in India in the future, reported Indian Express.

Stephen Wacker (VP- Creative Development, Marvel) spoke about the plans that Marvel for its Indian audience and the appeal of the Marvel content.

Stephen was asked about their collaboration with popular Indian actors. To this he launghed and said, “If we make Indian content, we have to put Shah Rukh Khan. He has to be in it.” On a serious note, Stephen further said, “I can’t speak for the movies. If we have stories set in different countries, the goal is always to use actors from that part of the world.”

He also said, “I think in the next few years Marvel is going to try to create characters with a real toehold in Indian culture. Try for authenticity that can go as far as finding Indian talent. We want to find a way to create characters that have a home in this world so we can bring Indian culture to the core North American Marvel fan. Let them understand a different part of the world too. I think that’s going to be an exciting thing for Marvel. My hope is that the fan in India feels just as much part of the Marvel universe as some kid in New York.”

Stephen is a longtime Marvel fan and has also worked as a Senior Editor for Marvel Comics. He develops new content for Marvel Entertainment which includes television, animation, publishing and new media.