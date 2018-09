ISLAMABAD: As many as 64 Pakistani Hujjaj, including 16 female and 48 male, died during their stay in Saudi Arabia for performing Hajj, said spokesman of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

In a statement, he said out of the total died Hujjaj, 46 had been died in Makkah Mukarma, seven each in Madina Munawwara and Mina. While four Hujjaj had died in Arafat.

The dead had been buried in Hijaz-e-Muqaddas after consent with their heirs.—APP