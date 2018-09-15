Six dead, 20 injured in Balochistan road accidents

QUETTA: At least six people including a girl died while 20 others including women and children were injured in separate road accidents in various districts of Balochistan on Saturday.

Levies sources said that a Karachi-Quetta bound passenger coach collided head-on with a Quetta-Karachi bound truck at Ornach Cross in Wadh area of Khuzdar district.

Four people including nine-year-old Ume-e-Hani d/o Abdul Salam, Abdul Samad, Muhammad Irfan and Kaleemullah died while 20 others including women and children were injured.

A motorcyclist Abdul Ghafar Aishani died after a mazda hit a bike at College More in Barkhan.

An over speeding vehicle knocked down a motorcycle Kawas area of Ziarat resulting the bike rider Yar Muhammad died on the spot.

The bodies and injured of all incidents were shifted to different hospitals of respective cities where condition of some wounded people was stated to be serious.

The police after registering separate cases into all incidents at concerned police stations have started investigation.—INP