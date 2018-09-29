SIUT terms Adib Rizvi’s demise news as fake

KARACHI: The Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) on Saturday rejected social media reports claiming the centre’s founder Dr Adib Rizvi has passed away.

The SIUT issued an official announcement which said: “This is to inform that a false and fabricated news is being circulated on social media and text messages about the demise of Professor Adib Rizvi.”

“SIUT denies this baseless news. There is no iota of truth in the messages that are being circulated,” it added.

The SIUT also requested that such text messages not be circulated without authentication.

Further, the notice said that SIUT is “contemplating legal action under the Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, Section 18 for spreading false news regarding a person”.

Law enforcement agencies are to take punitive steps against such people that damage the iconic and respected personality of Pakistan, it added.