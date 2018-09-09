Sindh govt’s code of conduct for Muharram issued

Sindh: Sindh Government has issued code of conduct for Muharram to maintain law and order and counter any unwanted incident during this month.

Commissioner Akram Ali Khawaja said, “No new route would be allotted to mourning processions and Majalis under the code of conduct and old routes would continue as usual.”

“Police and rangers would be deployed for the security of Majalis and mourning processions while contingent of army would remain standby to meet any emergency situation,” commissioner added.

He said that all arrangements are finalized for the security of majalis and mourning processions throughout the division Shaheed Benazirabad.

Moreover he continued that movement of instigating speakers would remain completely banned and would be strictly implemented.