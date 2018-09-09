Sindh CS directs officials to ensure peace, harmony during Muharram

KARACHI: Chief Secretary Sindh Major (Retd) Azam Suleman Khan has asked the administrative Secretaries and Commissioner, Deputy Commissioners to ensure the task of peace and harmony during Muharram ul Haram, in view of the sanctity of the holy month.

He emphasized that coordinated efforts must be taken in collaboration with the concerned departments and law enforcing agencies (LEAs).

The Chief Secretary issued the directives while addressing a video conference in Sindh Secretariat on Saturday. The conference was attended by IGP Sindh Amjad Javed Saleemi, Additional Chief Secretary Home Captain (Retd) Abdul Kabeer Qazi, Additional Chief Secretary Health Dr. M. Usman Chachar and other Civil & Police officers with video link to the Commissioners and DIG, Deputy Commissioners and SSPs all Divisions and Districts in Sindh. -ANP