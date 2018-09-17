Sindh cabinet approves 9 month budget for current financial year

The Sindh cabinet has approved nine month budget authorization in its meeting for presenting in Sindh Assembly to be summoned on Monday.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while presiding over the meeting said provincial government had presented 1144.449 billion rupees budget for financial year 2018-2019 before previous government was ended.

He said approval of budget proposals for first quarter of the current financial year from July 2018 to September 2018 was accorded and now 1123,991.3 billion rupee budget for remaining nine months of current financial year will be got approved from the house.

He said that thirty-one trauma centers out of total forty-nine will be completed during current financial year in the province. He said some new projects will be included in developmental programme.