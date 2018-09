Shoaib Malik complains against cricketer for eve-teasing Sania

Web Desk: According to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, his wife and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has been reportedly subjected to eve-teasing by Bangladesh cricketer Sabbir Rahman.

-File Photo

Bangladeshi Media reported, Shoaib Malik complaint to cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) chairman, Sabbir had teased Sania four years back when the Pakistan cricketer was in Bangladesh along with his wife to play in a domestic cricket tournament.

It is not for the first time, Rahman caught for his controversial actions. In 2017, he was accused of assaulting a fan during his team Rajshahi Division’s National cricket League clash against Dhaka Metropolis in a first-class game, resulting he was left out of Bangladesh’s Asia Cup squad.