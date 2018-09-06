Shoaib Akhtar resigns as advisor to PCB chairman

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s former fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar Thursday resigned from the post of Advisor to the Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Cricket Affairs and Brand Ambassador.

Akhtar and several other PCB officials resigned after Najam Sethi left the top post of the board.

Akhtar was appointed by Sethi on 17 February 2018. However, after the appointment of new PCB chairman Ehsan Mani, the former cricketer announced his resignation through a Twitter message.

The 43-year-old former fast-bowler served six months as PCB brand ambassador.—INP