Shilpa Shetty faces racism at Sydney Airport

Web Desk: Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty has alleged in a post that she had to face racism at Sydney Airport. Shilpa explained on Instagram that how the ground staff encountered her when she was all set to board her flight to Melbourne.

And also wrote how the ground staff named Mel decided it was ‘OK’ to speak harshly to brown people.

“Travelling from Sydney to Melbourne and at the check-in counter met a grumpy #Mel ( that’s her name) who decided it was “OK” to speak curtly to “us” ( Brown people!!)” read her post.”

The actress called out to the airline and complained about the bad behavior of its staff. She said that “tone cannot change with preference to color.”

In her post, she writes, “The point is .. This piece is only for #quantas airlines to know and take cognisance .. that their staff must be taught to be helpful and TONE can’t change with preference to #COLOUR .”WE” are NOT #pushovers and they MUST know that being #callous and #Rude will NOT BE TOLERATED”