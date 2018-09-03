Shehla Raza vows to bring a change in the living standards of rural women

SUKKUR: A delegation of Sindh Rural Support Organisation (SRSO) on led by its Chief Executive Officer, Muhammad Dital Kalahoro called on Sindh Minister for Women Development, Syeda Shehla Raza.

In a statement here on Sunday, said while talking to a delegate, Minister said that the Provincial Government of Sindh is committed to bring a change in the living standards of women.

She said that she would play her role to empower the rural women and further hands will be strong the all our stakeholders, partners like SRSO.

CEO SRSO, Muhammad Dital Kalhoro briefed the Minister about his organisation and gave first-hand knowledge about the problems being faced by rural women.

On the occasion, Minister said that Sindh government stands with them and is committed to solve their problems.

She appreciated the work of the SRSO about women empowerment and stated that SRSO has got special popularity and have done a lot for the development and empowerment of rural women in Sindh.

She assured that her department will encourage the participation of women from all the fields of life for the betterment of women in Sindh.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) SRSO, Muhammad Dital Kalhoro further said that SRSO was providing loans to the poor through the Community Investment Fund (CIF).

—APP