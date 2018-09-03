Sharmeen Obaid starts a new web-series to educate women

Web Desk: Pakistani award-winning film-maker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy has started a new web-series to spread awareness among the women about their legal rights in Pakistan.

Her web-series named ‘Aagahi’ means awareness is a campaign that will have 14 short animated films.

Aagahi’s first episode ‘How to Registered an FIR’ has been released, that explain how women can file official FIR at the local police department.

The videos are in Urdu language with English subtitle and it is expected that the videos will also feature regional languages.

Watch the first episode of her series.