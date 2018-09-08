Sharjeel produced before accountability court in graft case

KARACHI: Former Sindh minister Sharjeel Memon, who made headlines after Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar found liquor in his hospital room of late, was produced before an accountability court for hearing of a Rs6 billion corruption case.

He was shifted to the accountability court in an armed personnel carrier (APC).

The accountability judge adjourned the hearing of the case till September 26, owing to the absence of a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor.

Memon faced a volley of questions from media personnel present on the premises of the court.

When asked to comment on the CJP’s surprise visit to his room at a private hospital where he was undergoing treatment, he said the matter is subjudice in court so he will not talk about it.

He said everything would come to the fore as an inquiry into the matter is ongoing.

Memon said an FIR has also been registered against him for allegedly possessing liquor.—NNI