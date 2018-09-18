Sharjeel Memon declared co-accused in liquor case

KARACHI: Former Sindh minister and Pakistan Peoples’ Party’s (PPP) imprisoned leader Sharjeel Memon has been declared co-accused in a challan submitted to the judicial magistrate by the Investigation Officer (IO) in case pertaining to liquor.

The investigation officer of the case submitted the charge-sheet to the Judicial Magistrate South.

The charge-sheet stated that one of the bottles recovered from Memon s hospital room contained “two inches of alcohol”. It also stated that two packets of cigarettes were also recovered from his room.

The challan further stated that suspicious activities of nominated criminals were visible in the footage of CCTV cameras and accused Shakar Din confessed to throwing bottles into a dustbin in order to discard the evidence.

The court while declaring Sharjeel Memon as co-accused adjourned the hearing of the case till October 2.

On September 1, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar during his surprise visit to the Ziauddin Hospital had found bottles of liquor in the room of the imprisoned PPP leader.

Memon was taken to Karachi Central Jail after the discovery, while the PPP leadership claimed that the alcohol bottles were actually filled with honey and olive oil.

PPP leader Sharjeel Memon’s blood sample tested negative for alcohol. The blood samples of Memon were sent to two hospitals.

On the other hand, the CJP had said that the samples of liquor were swapped in the hospital’s room. He added Memon didn’t deny consuming alcohol. “I have no concern with how samples of liquor had been transported to the laboratory [for test] or who had tampered with them”, remarked Justice Saqib Nisar. He stated, “Olive and honey came out the of liquor bottles after my departure”.—NNI