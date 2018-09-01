Sharif moves IHC against Wajid Zia over ‘alteration’ in statement

ISLAMABAD: Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday moved Islamabad High Court (IHC) against alleged alteration in prosecution’s star witness Wajid Zia’s—head of Panamagate joint investigation team (JIT)—statement in Al-Azizia reference case.

The plea accused Zia of changing his statement during cross-examination on Aug 30.

Sharif, in the plea, requested the court to exclude Zia’s statements recorded on Aug 30.

The plea further requests the court to allow Sharif’s legal team to cross-examine Wajid Zia again. The judge of the accountability court has also been made plaintiff in the case.— NNI