Sharif, family parole ends today

LAHORE: The five-day parole of ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar to attend Begum Kulsoom’s funeral, ends today (Monday), Aaj News reported.

The parole of the three, granted by interior ministry of Punjab, will end at 4pm today. The three have been serving sentences in Adiala jail since July in the Avenfield reference.

Nawaz, Maryam and Capt Safdar were released on 12-hour parole after the former PM’s wife, Begum Kulsoom, passed away on Tuesday after loosing battle to cancer.

On Wednesday, however, the Punjab government extended their parole by four days until Monday, 4pm.

