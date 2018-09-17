Seven amazing railroad tracks will blow your mind

Web Desk: Trains are a staple mode of transportation and in many of the country it is a part of their daily routine. The rail and train construction is sometimes hatched from the brains of ultra-creative and at time desperate engineers.

Have a look at these 7 crazy railroad tracks will amaze you.

Dawlish railway Station

The railway is on beach in southern England.

Mauritania Railway

The Mauritania Railway braves the blistering isolation of the Sahara. The route is used to transport iron ore.

Qinghai-Tibet Railway

It is the highest railway in the world, it passes through elevated railway tunnel, with section of the track experiencing severe freezing condition.

Tren-a-las Nubes

It is situated in the most ambitious mountaineering routes on the planet.

Katoomba Scenic World Railway

It is given its construction to aid in transportation aspects of mining operations.

Maeklong Railway Market

The track set-up on market place, people move hastily off the track, before the trains come through.

Gotthard Tunnel Route

The tunnel is the longest railway tunnel in the world, it is made through the mountains, connecting Europe on either side of the imposing Swiss Alps by going right under especially difficult sections.