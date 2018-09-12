Serving masses without any discrimination under PM’s directives: Fayyaz ul Hassan

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Mr. Fayyaz ul Hasan Chohan has said that under the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan we had focused our energies in serving the masses without any discrimination and those who had claimed that Imran Khan cannot become Prime Minister are now feeling ashamed for their false predications.

He stated this while addressing a reception arranged by renowned PTI Leader Abdullah Khan, Ejaz Khan Jazi MPA, Azhar Iqbal Satti, Chairmen Union Councils, Councilors, PTC workers, Lawyers and businessmen at Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan said that we are well aware of the difficulties of common man and it is top priority of our policies to bring visible and pleasant change in the lives of those who are below poverty line and deprived from basic necessities of life. He expressed his gratitude to the people who had reposed their confidence over the leadership of PTI and given their verdict in favour of PTI candidates.

The Provincial Minister for Information and Culture said that we are committed to uproot corruption and ensure transparency with the objective to observe hundred percent merit and supremacy of law.

Mr. Fayyaz ul Hasan Chohan said that jobs would be provided on merits and new local body system would be evolved to address the grievances of masses at grass root level.

Ejaz Khan Jazi and Abdullah Khan also spoke on the occasion and said that looted money would be recovered and those who had misused their powers would be made answerable.