Senate begins discussion on adjournment motion about rigging in GE-2018

ISLAMABAD: The Senate began discussion today on an adjournment motion moved by Muhammad Javed Abbasi regarding the issue of rigging in recently held general election.

Opening the debate, Senator Abbasi said a parliamentary commission should be formed to probe rigging allegations in the General Election.

He said the Election Commission totally failed to hold free, fair and transparent election. He said there were no signatures of polling agents on Form-45 in 117 constituencies while margin between rejected votes and winning number was very thin in forty-nine constituencies across the country.

Senator Javed Abbasi said ECP made tall claims about the efficiency of Result Transmission System (RTS) and Result Management System but they badly failed on the Election Day.

Hasil Bizinjo said pre-poll rigging was carried out for which media and other people were used and political parties were maligned. He said a parliamentary committee should be constituted to probe this issue thoroughly.

Sardar Azam Khan Musakhel said democracy cannot be strengthened through rigged elections. Ghaus Niazi said there were complaints of shortage of Form-45 at various polling stations.

Asad Ali Khan Junejo said it was a question mark on the performance of NADRA, ECP and internet service providers in ensuring functionality of RTS and RMS. He also demanded constitution of a parliamentary committee to probe failure of RTS and the ECP in holding free, fair and transparent election.

Tahir Bizinjo said it seemed that the entire system, including ECP and the caretakers had gone under deep slumber on the Election Day. He said controversial elections lead to political uncertainty.