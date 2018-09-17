Selena Gomes would love to sing in Bollywood films

Web Desk: Singer-actress Selena Gomes, who found fame as a child through a Disney show ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’, says singing in Bollywood films would be a beautiful experience, reported Business-standard.

She was asked, if she would consider singing for a Bollywood film, she told, “I’ve never been asked that! Why not, I think that would be beautiful.”

Earlier, Selena Gomes said that she would love to collaborate with Indian songs composer AR Rahman. And revealed that she has been following a few musician in India and I believe they are wonderful.

She is known for making hits like “Come and get it”, “The heart wants what it wants”, “Bad liar”, “Wolves” and “Back to you”.