Security forces gun down four terrorists in Kalat

Four terrorists have been killed during the security forces operation in Manghochar area of Kalat.

According to ISPR, the forces conducted the intelligence based operations under Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad in the area against a group of terrorists, who were planning to conduct major terrorist activities in Balochistan.

In exchange of fire, two soldiers of Pak Army embraced Shahadat and two others injured.

The security forces also seized two suicide jackets, large quantity of explosives and weapons during the operation.