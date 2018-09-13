Scottish international Armstrong’s former youth club in the money

LONDON: Scottish international midfielder Stuart Armstrong says he is proud his former youth club’s financial future is assured thanks to a payout resulting from his move from Celtic to Premier League side Southampton.

The 26-year-old — who won eight trophies during his time with Celtic — moved to England in a reported £7 million ($9 million) deal in June and under FIFA rules Dyce Boys Club were entitled to the lump sum (an undisclosed six figure amount) to reward them for helping mould him into a Premier League star.

Armstrong, who prior to joining Celtic played for Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Dundee United, said the securing of Dyce’s financial health should ensure more players like him emerge from there.

“I owe a lot to the coaches and volunteers at Dyce Boys Club,” said Armstrong.

“I joined the club when I was 13 and spent five happy years there.

“I’m really proud that the move to Southampton has triggered a payment to the club as it was a great place for me to learn and enjoy my football while I was growing up.

“They’ll put the money to good use to help ensure that more and more young players in the area can enjoy their football.”

Dyce runs teams from age six and upwards and have recently spent a sizeable amount of money on their own 3G playing surface — making the Armstrong payment even more welcome.

“We’re in a state of shock,” said Dyce’s Treasurer Len Nicol.

“We never dreamt how much it would be.

“We heard news of the transfer just before it was announced and we knew that there would be a payment.

“But I nearly dropped the phone when I heard how much it was.” —AFP