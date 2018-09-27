School van cylinder blast kills two children in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH: As many as two children were killed and 10 others injured in a school van gas cylinder blast that took place on Thursday in Muzaffargarh.

At least 10 more children were taken to hospital after the incident on the outskirts of the city of Muzaffargarh.

Soon after the incident, rescue teams reached the spot and brought the flames under control, while the injured school children were rushed to local hospital for medical assistance.

Hospital sources said that the children were being provided treatment but the condition of five children was pronounced as critical.

On the other hand, Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the tragic incident and ordered Deputy Commissioner and DPO Muzaffargarh to present a report into the incident.—NNI