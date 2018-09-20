SC to take up petition seeking disqualification of PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: A petition seeking disqualification of Prime Minister Imran Khan has been fixed for hearing in the Supreme Court on September 24.

Petitioner barrister Daniyal Chaudhry contended that Premier Imran Khan concealed facts in his nomination papers for July 25 polls. As per the Article 62, Imran Khan is not eligible to hold public office, the petition argued.

The apex court on Thursday announced to initiate the hearing of petition on September 24 in the supervision of Chief Justice Saqib Nisar who will head a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court.—NNI