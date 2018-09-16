SC summons the owners of mineral water companies

Lahore: Chief Justice Saqib Nisar has said it is important to ensure that there are minerals in mineral water or not. He summoned the CEOs’ of the mineral water companies today, reported Aaj News.

Chief justice said that anyone who attempts to stop the construction of dam will be charged under article 6.

Supreme court taken sou moto notice against the mineral water companies in Supreme Court Lahore Registry. During the hearing, federal advocate told to the court that companies pay 25 paise per litre to government and their per litre water costs 50 rupees.

According to M. D. WASA, before 2018 these companies were taking water from land for free of cost.

Chief Justice remarked that poor people are still compelled to drink dirty water. They are used to boil tap water for drinking purpose.

Chief Justice said that people were made addicted of drinking mineral water and now companies are making money from it.

He notified mineral water companies to appear before court on Sunday.