SC snubs NAB over illegal appointments

KARACHI: Supreme Court of Pakistan Tuesday directed authorities concerned to file reference over illegal appointments in National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

A three-member bench headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat resumed hearing of the case here in Islamabad today.

As the hearing progressed, Justice Azmat remarked anti-graft watchdog has turned a blind eye towards issue of illegal recruitments.

The petitioner—who was staffer of the NAB—accused anti-graft watchdog of discriminatory behavior. Petitioner further stated that after selection on merit, he tendered resignation from the other department and joined NAB. However, NAB expelled him without any prior notice.

Later, the hearing was adjourned for two weeks.—NNI