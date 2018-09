Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar says former President Pervez Musharraf will be provided security on his return to Pakistan.

He said this during hearing of a case regarding loss to the national exchequer due to NRO in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The Chief Justice said Rangers would ensure his security, medical facilities of his choice would be provided and he will stay in his farm house in Chak Shehzad.