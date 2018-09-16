SC bans commercialisation of residential properties in Lahore

LAHORE: Supreme Court has banned commercialisation of all sorts of residential properties in Lahore.

The two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan passed the order while hearing a suo motu notice regarding commercialisation of buildings by private hospitals in Lahore on Sunday.

The bench hinted at forming a larger bench for hearing the matter and observed that commercialisation policy could be struck down.

The court also sought all record from the authority in this regard on urgent basis.

The bench took notice of the commercialisation issue after it was pointed out that some city hospitals have violated the LDA rules and residential areas were being used without getting approval from the authority.

Earlier, representatives/ CEOs of major private hospitals – submitted their price lists for services being provided by them.

The chief justice observed that if private hospitals could not provide medical treatment on reasonable rates then they should be closed.

He said even mineral water bottles are being sold at higher rates in hospitals.

The chief justice observed that the owners of private hospitals charge patients over Rs 100,000 to implant stents despite the court orders about charging patients reasonably.