Saudi-UAE coalition admits their mistake of killing of 40 children

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) admitted their mistake of bombing on a school bus in Yemen, last month, that killed 51 people including 40 children, reported Aaj News.

They declared the bomb attack as ‘unjustifying’.

The spokesperson of coalition condemned the killing of forty children.

He said in the statement that they targeted the Houthi leaders but accidently hit children.

At the day of the attack, coalition spokesperson Colonel Turki al-Malki had defended the air raid, saying his forces hit a “legitimate military target”, which included “operators and planners”.