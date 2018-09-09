Saudi Info Minister, PM exchange views on promoting bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Information Minister Awwad Bin Saleh Al-Awwad called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Sunday.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Information Minister Fawad Hussain Chaudhry were also present on the occasion.

The two sides exchanged views on promoting bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest.

The Minister conveyed message of felicitation to Prime Minister Imran Khan on behalf of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman. He also invited the Prime Minister to visit Saudi Arabia.