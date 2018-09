Islamabad: Significant turn in Pak-Saudi relations, top level delegation of Saudi Arabia will reach Pakistan on a 6-day visit, reported Aaj News.

Delegation will be comprised of Saudi Financial minister and investors, who will meet Asad Umar and other high officials in Pakistan.

Major treaties will be signed between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Saudi delegation will investigate the construction of Gwadar and Oil steel.

Saudi Arabia will also invest in Reko Diq plan.