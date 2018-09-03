Sanjay Dutt will lead anti-drug campaign?

Web Desk: After a biopic of Sanjay Dutt ‘Sanju’, we all know about his drug life, like how he was addicted to it and how hard he worked to get rid of it. And now it seems that he doesn’t want anyone to go through these ordeals.

An Indian Chief Minister, named Trivendra Singh Rawat said Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has offered to lead a anti-drug campaign to be launched by six northern state affected by the menace.

The actor expressed his desire to become the brand asmbassador for the campaign. Rawat said, “I had a telephonic talk with Sanjay Dutt who was shooting somewhere. He said he had himself suffered much due to drug addiction early in his career and would like to contribute to the campaign against it as its brand ambassador.”

Indian government is all set to initiate a massive campaign to create awareness among youngsters about the ill-effects of drugs.