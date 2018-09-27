Sania: It will be girl or boy, the celebration should be the same

Web Desk: One of the biggest supporters of women equality, Indian Tennis ace Sania Mirza, is soon-to-be a mother. She feels that only a few people fighting for the cause that can’t really bring about a change.

She says, “It is very difficult to get rid of something that has been a part of [people’s mindset] from probably the very beginning [of life]. Equality, for me, is that as woman, you have to believe that you are no less than anyone. There are women in this world who don’t believe that they are equal [to men]. There are even many who believe that they deserve to get beaten up by their husbands. And they probably don’t say anything because they don’t have the courage to fight back.”

The UN Women Goodwill Ambassador for South Asia says, “If women believe that they are equal, that will only make for a better world.”

Sania feels that people still haven’t understood the true meaning of equality. “Being equal does not mean doing the same things like a man. This is not a competition and such things do not determine if men are better than women or otherwise. It’s about having equal opportunities and respect in life,” says Sania, who is looking forward to welcoming her first child.

“I have always been for equality. This concern is not confined to one country, state or race. The fact that even today, players like Serena Williams are having to justify equal pay, shows that we don’t live in an equal world. I would love to see people celebrate in the same way when a girl is born, much like when a boy is born. That’s how we become an equal world,” signs off Sania.