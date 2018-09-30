SA passes budget for nine months of current fiscal year

KARACHI: Sindh Assembly on Sunday passed over eight trillion rupees budget for nine months of current fiscal year 2018-19.

To conclude the budget session, leader of the house, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who has also the portfolio of finance minister, said that institutions need to be reformed for development of the country.

The Chief Minister informed the house that 15 billion rupees have been allocated for education sector. He said Thar coal will start producing energy at the end of this year.

The opposition presented the 113 cut motions to curtail the expenditure from the budget but all cut motions were rejected with majority votes of treasury benches.

The house has now been prorogued.—NNI