RTS to be used in upcoming by-elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced to use the Results Transmission System (RTS) in the upcoming by-elections.

The election commission came under fire after results of the recent general election were delayed on July 25 owing to the alleged failure of the RTS.

The commission later sent a letter to the Cabinet Division to conduct inquiry into failure of the Result Transmission System during general elections on July 25.

The ECP directed the Cabinet Division to constitute an inquiry committee comprising experts from National Telecommunication, Information Technology Security Board and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority and finalize the inquiry report within four weeks.

After assuming power, Prime Minister Imran directed Senator Azam Swati to get forensic report on the failure of the election results transmission application before publication of the report.—NNI