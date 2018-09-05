Roadside bomb kills 2 police in NW Afghanistan

KABUL: An Afghan official says at least two police officers, including a district police chief, have been killed by a roadside bomb in northwestern Badghis province.

Jamshid Shahabi, spokesman for the provincial governor, says Ismail Khan, chief of police for the Muqar district, was on patrol when his vehicle struck a roadside bomb, killing him and a fellow officer.

Shahabi said Khan died of his wounds at a hospital late Tuesday night.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but Shahabi blamed Taliban insurgents, who are active in the province and have previously carried out similar attacks in Baghdis.—AP